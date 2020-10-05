Letter: Say no to Biden

RICHARD SADLER

JESUP -- Joe Biden is going to save us? How? He and Obama caused all this China trouble by putting all kind of rules and regulations on U.S. companies to force them to pay more. So they moved jobs overseas. Now Biden is going to go after these companies again. Our taxes are going to go up under Biden.

At his South Carolina rally on Feb. 28, he said this. “If you elect me your taxes and are gonna be raised, not cut.” He will give amnesty to 11 million illegal immigrants giving them free health care, Social Security and Medicare according to a debate he had on March 15.

When Obamacare was first begun, my insurance premium was $350 a month and by 2012 and up to $1,400 a month during his presidency. I asked my insurance agent why, and his answer was "someone has to pay for all the illegals that get free insurance."

Now Greenfield, Finkenauer, and the Democrats want to put all these illegals on Medicare so that anyone paying Medicare will have their premiums raised.

The Democrats have promised Black people for 50 years but haven’t done anything to help them.

As a devout Catholic, I cannot vote for a Democrat as they are the party of death (abortion).

