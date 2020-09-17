LETTER: Saving Social Security

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JOHN DAHLBY

It’s apparent the comic section of the Sunday Courier must have run out of room. Now you’ve put Looney Tunes on the front page of the Opinion section.

Of course, I am referencing Fred Abraham’s conspiracy theory that President Trump is scheming to destroy Social Security (Sept. 13). One wonders why he would invent such a fantasy to attack the president when there are so many real issues available.

The president did sign an executive order to delay collections of Social Security taxes to give workers a boost in their paycheck. He did this at the same time he ordered $300 per week from federal funds for unemployed. He can't make non-payment of the tax permanent. Only Congress can do that.

So-called Social Security privatization plans are actually intended to save Social Security, not destroy it. The trust fund is projected to be depleted by 2034. If you don't want that to happen you could decrease benefits, increase taxes, or increase investment income to boost the fund. Investing in the stock market could help, but I don't favor the idea.

However, we do need to welcome creative ideas. Candidates are promising to "protect Social Security." Ask them: "What's your plan?"

