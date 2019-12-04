{{featured_button_text}}

CANDACE TIX

WATERLOO --- Do we have any new information on Lowell School? Is this going to be another historical building in Waterloo gone with the “wrecking" ball? Waterloo can and should step up to the plate to work together to preserve this beautiful building. Take a look at the old John Deere site. Now the courtyard by Marriott. Money? It’s all about an insurance claim making the decision.

Come on all you contractor’s out there. Pool together and do some pro bono work. The building was renovated in 2015 and can be done again. Perhaps we need second opinions on the damage done. Our ancestry is on the line. Do we as taxpayers have any rights? Should we continue to pay $15,000 a month that should be going toward the renovation work? Let’s start the ball rolling before a handful of people “drop the ball.”

