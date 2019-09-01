KATHRYN J. MAHONEY
WATERLOO --- KBBG is ours to cherish as a city. As we realize the enormity of 1619, we have the singular opportunity to keep the promise of black ingenuity, voice, experience, and wisdom alive in our community. As we struggle with coming together as a people, KBBG provides a forum to dialogue, to learn and explore what it means to have a history and a future.
I had the opportunity to be part of a community discussion looking at what I have learned on my own journey of understanding racism in our country, in our city, and in myself. As a white person, I do not often have the glorious opportunity to fully immerse myself in black genius. I can isolate myself within an all-white existence. I can complain about U.S. Rep. Steve King, but what do I do to counter that narrative? What leading African-American voices do I listen to who can challenge my thinking? Where can I go to learn more about a people I have often overlooked? I am grateful to KBBG for being here in Waterloo, providing me with a chance to learn and grow in understanding.
We need KBBG’s voice to stay on the air.
