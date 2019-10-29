{{featured_button_text}}

SUE FUHRMANN

EVANSDALE --- The more I hear about Bernie Sanders, the better Donald Trump looks for our next president.

Think about it. We are a democracy. We are not socialists or communists. With Sanders as president, our country could kiss the ideals of democracy goodbye.

Now he wants to legalize marijuana and end the war on drugs. Drugs have probably caused more moral decline than anything else; more sex crimes have been committed by people high on drugs, and more murders have taken place. He believes that the war on drugs has ruined millions of lives.

Is this man suffering from dementia?

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments