SUE FUHRMANN
EVANSDALE --- The more I hear about Bernie Sanders, the better Donald Trump looks for our next president.
Think about it. We are a democracy. We are not socialists or communists. With Sanders as president, our country could kiss the ideals of democracy goodbye.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Now he wants to legalize marijuana and end the war on drugs. Drugs have probably caused more moral decline than anything else; more sex crimes have been committed by people high on drugs, and more murders have taken place. He believes that the war on drugs has ruined millions of lives.
Is this man suffering from dementia?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.