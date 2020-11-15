LETTER: Salient update

WATERLOO -- Reference: Letters to the Editor in the Nov. 8 Courier, “Salient Points” by the Rev. Robert Salge. In his letter Salge attempts to blame the death of George Floyd on purported training of police departments by Israeli instructors on submission techniques. According to “Fact Check” this accusation was made by the British actress Maxine Peake. The source was based on an article from the June 1, 2012, “Morning Star” on a conference held by the Israeli consulate. Later this same Maxine Peake and Rebecca Long-Bailey of Amnesty International told “The New Statesman,” “the precise training offered to the U.S. police by Israeli officials is not something we’ve documented.” Micky Rosenfield, the national spokesman for the Israeli police tweeted “ There is no procedure that allows an officer of the Israeli police force to carry out an arrest by placing a knee on the neck of a suspect.” If Salge wishes to lay blame on any involved in the death of Mr. Floyd, other than the officers involved, he should blame the Democratic governor of Minnesota, the Democratic mayor of Minneapolis, and the Democratic controlled (12-1) City Council of Minneapolis.