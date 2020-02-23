Letter: Runway issue
DAVID HARMS

WATERLOO -- The city of Waterloo has $390,000 to build a new skate park, but doesn't have enough money to maintain a runway at the Waterloo Regional Airport?

Editor's Note: The skate park is being funded with a $150,000 grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association, a $100,000 grant from the Otto Schoitz Foundation and $2,000 from the CedarLoo Skatepark Association. The city has bond funds available for the balance of the project, which is $360,000 plus design costs.

