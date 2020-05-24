Letter: Rules, geez

RICK JOHNSON
WAVERLY -- I, too, am tired of the government taking away my freedoms supposedly for my own good.
Where I have to drive is almost entirely flat and straight. I can handle my car at 90 mph. Why should I be limited to 55? Look out for others? Where’s their self-reliance? Let them look out for themselves. What about children? Where are their parents? Old people? They shouldn’t be on the road anyway.
And all those stop signs! I know when I’ve got the right-of-way. Pull over for an ambulance? It’s nobody I know. Fire trucks? Hey, I was here first. I’ve got to get to work, or have drink with 10 or 12 of my buddies. I’ve got to look out for me and mine.
