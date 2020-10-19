LETTER: Rich man's law

MARCELLA TURNER

LA PORTE CITY -- I don’t support abortion. I wouldn’t have one. I don’t want one. I would never counsel anyone else to have one. However, I would never presume to tell another woman what she can and can’t do with her own body.

Many people say, “If you won’t want to get pregnant, don’t have sex.” That is not just for women. That is for men, too. Maybe an anti-abortion law should include a mandatory vasectomy law. If a man has fathered two children, he should have a vasectomy. That sounds fair.

Anti-abortion is a rich man’s law. If you are rich, you can buy an abortion from a skilled doctor. If you haven’t the money, you go to a back-alley butcher who couldn’t make it as a doctor, you take illegal drugs or substances that can cause a woman to become septic and die.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, botched abortions still cause about 8-11% of all maternal deaths.

I’d like to know how many men who are paying to support the anti-abortion law have also paid for an abortion? How many of them have a daughter or even a wife who has paid for one?

Is abortion right or wrong?

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0