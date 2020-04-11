Letter: Reynolds right

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RON WHEELER

CEDAR FALLS -- The letter by Dennis Harbaugh April 7 addressing Gov. Kim Remolds and her position on shelter-in-place for Iowans was interesting. She is looking at data daily and following the advice of public health experts who have suggested because of Iowa’s largely rural environment, shelter-in-place is not necessary now. The governor stated her decision could change depending on what new data indicates.

Ms. Reynolds continually urges Iowans to stay home when possible and to practice social distancing where necessary. As recently as April 6, the nationally respected Dr. Fauci complimented Governor Reynolds’ position, stating that even without shelter-in-place, Iowa’s guidelines are equivalent or stronger. Iowa schools remain closed through April. Activities such as social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people continue to be prohibited at all locations.

The following businesses and facilities also remain closed: shopping malls, bowling alleys, campgrounds, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, pool halls, arcades, libraries, museums, outdoor/indoor children’s play centers, tobacco and vaping stores, race tracks, gaming, instrument, music, and movie stores. However, walking with a spouse or dog outside is permitted. It appears Harbaugh was spurious in his criticism of a governor doing a tremendous job.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0