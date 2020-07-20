Letter: Reynolds' lack of leadership

No leadership
PAT McCLURE ANDERSON
DECORAH -- I imagine administrators, faculty, and staff in Iowa's K-12 schools are suffering a severe case of whiplash at this time. School districts were mandated to submit their “Return to Learn” plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. At that time, Department of Education guidelines for those plans did not include the mandate that face-to-face instruction was required. Department officials informed school districts to plan for three possible scenarios: (1) in-person learning; (2) virtual learning; (3) a hybrid of the two previous alternatives.
However, on July 15, Gov. Kim Reynolds mandated that all K-12 schools should return to classrooms implementing face-to-face instruction. What happened to the virtual learning option? Is this how an effective leader operates? I think not. If school superintendents led their districts in the irresponsible and inefficient manner modeled by Reynolds those superintendents would be fired. Loss of her job should be the same result for Governor Reynolds.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!