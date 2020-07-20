Letter: Reynolds' lack of leadership

No leadership

DECORAH -- I imagine administrators, faculty, and staff in Iowa's K-12 schools are suffering a severe case of whiplash at this time. School districts were mandated to submit their “Return to Learn” plans to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1. At that time, Department of Education guidelines for those plans did not include the mandate that face-to-face instruction was required. Department officials informed school districts to plan for three possible scenarios: (1) in-person learning; (2) virtual learning; (3) a hybrid of the two previous alternatives.