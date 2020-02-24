Letter: Respectful debate

CEDAR FALLS -- If American voters are fools enough to be swayed by foreign influence in social media or 30-second commercials then shame on us! "The Russians elected Trump," the "Russians back Bernie." Who cares? Do the research and vote for the candidate of your choice!

One way to make it better is to stand up for your beliefs and respect the beliefs of others. The only way to come together is to agree to disagree. You have your beliefs and I have mine. Let’s talk about them and not yell at each other. Respectful debate is one of the things that made us what we are. Some don’t like what we are and blame others for what we’ve become. You’re free to leave, but don’t try to force others to conform to your idea of who we should be.