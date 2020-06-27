Letter: Required reading
Letter: Required reading

ROGER W. SMITH

WATERLOO -- In his important book, "Madison's Gift: Five Partnerships that Built America," David O. Stewart observes: "'The Federalist' can be viewed as propaganda, as political philosophy, as literature, or as historical artifact. In all of these guises, it still looms large in 21st century America. Chief Justice John Marshall insisted that it 'will be read and admired when the controversy in which that valuable treatise on government originated, shall be no longer remembered.' Jefferson proclaimed it 'the best commentary on the principles of government.' Political theorists and constitutional law professors relentlessly sift it, insisting either that Hamilton and Madison got it exactly right, or completely wrong, or pathetically contradicted themselves, or each other. Lawyers and judges search 'The Federalist' for support for opposing positions, seeking refuge in its status as the authoritative explication of the Constitution."

The Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and 'The Federalist' papers should be required reading for every high school student and educator. The outrageous political rhetoric emanating from the left supports this assertion.

