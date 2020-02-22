Letter: Reproductive health

ELIZABETH HOHL

WATERLOO -- Every day, Iowans make complex health decisions in consultation with their families and medical providers. Des Moines politicians don’t intrude upon those decisions. They don’t legislate chemotherapy treatments or critical operations. Abortion and reproductive health care should be no different.

The Iowa Senate has passed a bill to amend Iowa’s Constitution, stripping Iowans of their right to access safe and legal abortion. The House will soon hold consider a similar bill. As a doctor-in-training, I strongly oppose the proposed amendment. It deprives a person of their right to make individualized reproductive health-care decisions – including in life-threatening and emergent situations.

While lawmakers focus on taking away our rights, reproductive health care in Iowa is in trouble. With only 1.49 OB/GYNs for every 10,000 people, Iowa ranks 49th across the nation in OB/GYNs per capita. Since 2016, 13 labor and delivery units have closed leaving many communities without care. [Source: https://bit.ly/2Pc855l] Instead of pushing dangerous and unconstitutional anti-choice bills, the Legislature should prioritize improving statewide reproductive access.

As Iowa faces a reproductive healthcare crisis, it is imperative we call our legislators. Tell them to vote no on the proposed amendment. It’s time we focus on improving reproductive care, not worsening it.

