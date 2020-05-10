Letter: Reopening plants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DENNIS HARBAUGH

WATERLOO -- When growing up on our family farm at the edge of Waterloo, my father never asked us boys to do any kind of work he wasn’t willing to do himself. He led by example. It’s an ethic handed down from one generation to the next on the farm. Now it’s time for some of Iowa’s elected officials to step up to the plate and follow my father’s example.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds want to immediately reopen meatpacking plants. They’ve told workers to get back to work on the line and risk their health and lives of their family members, or else.

Here’s a better idea: Tyson and other meatpacking plants should open only when Ernst and Reynolds – along with their children -- feel safe standing shoulder-to-shoulder with employees on the cutting line for at least one week of shifts. In other words, don’t be ordering workers to do something you’re not willing to do yourself.

Reynolds and Ernst love to talk about being from rural Iowa. But their actions are those of hypocritical politicians.