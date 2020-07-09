Letter: Rename Columbus

Rename Columbus

CEDAR FALLS -- With everything going on in our world, taking down statues, I knew it wouldn't be long before I heard the cry to change the name of my beloved high school. Though I wish it wasn't the same person, the school is named Columbus and the mascot is a sailor; it is hard to disagree. So I can honestly say I would not be offended if the name was changed. In fact I have the perfect name for it: St. Mary's High School. The statue from the original St. Mary's church and school has already been placed there years ago, so it seems fitting, especially with the attached grade school named Blessed Maria.