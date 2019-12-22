BERYL RICHARDS
NASHUA --- When we have traffic cameras that can ticket inattentive driving, texting, cell phone usage, swatting the kids in the back seat, arguing with you passenger, etc., and drunken driving, I will feel OK with them.
Now all we are doing is ticketing the one thing that the camera can measure and it isn't the most dangerous behavior by far. We are also making alot of money for the cities and some business at a remote location that manages the system so it is really easy on the city.
Remote policing is not what I feel good about. Put officers on the road and if needed hire additional officers to do the job. The tickets alone would pay for them and might even offer some much needed teaching moments. Not every violation deserves a ticket and only a live person is able to make that choice.
