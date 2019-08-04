{{featured_button_text}}

WILLIAM TEAFORD

CEDAR FALLS --- Thank you for Prof. Lou Honary's excellent column (July 28) about my friend Harold Brock. He was truly the epitome of a gentleman, and a really great engineer, as witnessed by his election as the president of the Society of Automotive Engineers.

I arrived here at John Deere in 1962 also as a refugee from another tractor company, and always believed there was some comradeship between us. In 1988, I had the pleasure of being in a group of John Deere engineers with Harold for a week in Japan. Our host, Yanmar Diesel Engine Co., was especially gracious.

I also found that Harold loved a Japanese favorite game, pachinko, a really complex pin-ball game. I treasure his memory.

 

