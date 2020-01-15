Letter: Remembering Edd

MIKE CHAPMAN

NEWTON -- It was with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Edd Byrnes on Thursday in Los Angeles. In the 1960s, Edd became a major TV star for his role as Kookie in the very popular series "77 Sunset Strip" and a decade later played the swinging dee jay Vince Fontaine in the super hit movie "Grease."

When I first brought the Dan Gable Museum to Waterloo, I invited Edd as our guest for a special event and he also rode in the Fourth Street Cruise with my wife Bev and me in Buzz Anderson's' vintage Cadillac convertible. He then made an appearance at the museum and later that night at the Electric Park dance.

Edd was a movie and TV star for years who enjoyed his visit to Waterloo, and was a delight to be around.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0