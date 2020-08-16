Letter: Regulate Big Tech

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CATHY MARTIN

SHELL ROCK -- The global pandemic has changed life as we all know it. As we stay home we’re turning to technology to meet our professional and social needs, as well as our shopping needs.

We might tune into an event or a wedding on Facebook Live or use Amazon to ship toilet paper, or use Google to troubleshoot a problem on our computer because we don’t have access to our IT guy anymore.

While the virus has reinforced Americans’ dependency on Big Tech, Congress is taking notice. CEOs from Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple convened on the Hill to be grilled by lawmakers about their monopoly power and business practices.

It’s about time policymakers take action. Almost all of the nation’s statewide attorneys general have already launched an investigation into antitrust issues and anticompetitive behavior.

We can’t let Google, Amazon, and Facebook use the pandemic to expand their monopolies while our nation’s small businesses struggle to stay afloat. Progressive leaders like U.S. Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield and presidential candidate Joe Biden should follow the lead of Iowa’s Attorney General Tom Miller.

