Letter: Recycling

ELIZABETH SMITH

WATERLOO — There have been a lot of questions about what residents in the city of Waterloo can recycle after the city’s switch to Republic Services for the handling of residential curbside recycling. The blue city-issued can many of you may already be using is now designated for yard waste: There is a separate can for curbside recycling.

I’m going to highlight some misconceptions and common questions: For a more detailed explanation, there is a recycling guide on the city’s website. I Googled “Waterloo Iowa recycling” and went to the first link, Curbside Recycling. There, you’ll find a more in-depth summary.

You CANNOT recycle: Any cardboard boxes that are greasy from the food that was in them: Pizza boxes are a great example of this. Styrofoam. Plastic bags (Walmart collects plastic bags of any brand.) Batteries. Prescription bottles.

You CAN recycle: Newspaper. Envelopes. Rinsed tin/steel food containers. Rinsed milk /juice jugs. Shampoo, lotion, and soap bottles. Pop/water bottles. Paper bags.

For aluminum foil (which is recyclable), wait until you have a ball about the size of your fist before recycling to prevent individual pieces getting caught in (and possibly damaging) the machinery.

