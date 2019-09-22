HAROLD TUCHEL
WATERLOO --- A $5 recycling fee but the vendor can landfill the recycling if they cannot sell it?
Have you seen the US Cellular commercial with them dumping money in the garbage truck compactor? Same concept --- dumping our money into the trash compactor. The city can be highfalutin with other people's money. Wish we all had the money back from some of the failed crackpot ideas voted in by this city council over the years.
