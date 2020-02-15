Letter: Recruiting workers

HAROLD TUCHEL

WATERLOO -- The governor's agenda of recruiting new workers is suspect to me. We will hear again siren calls of hiring cheap imported labor.

The one positive item on the agenda is developing new child care situations. Mega for-profit child care centers are not the answer for most people due to expense. Encouraging corporations to participate in on-site child care would actually draw employees. There are hundreds of home day cares who need encouragement and assistance rather than scorn. Perhaps there should be an actual rating system for home day care rather than simply pass or fail inspection.

The one thing I disagree the most about is recruiting workers. We had some cities and counties who actually wanted to raise a minimum wage. That was rejected by a parsimonious legislature. Such flint nosed thinking is espoused by those wanting to profit on someones struggles. Those folks wanting to import labor want cheap labor.

We also hear that water parks and rapids and other amenities will bring people back to Iowa. They have cars folks; they can drive to the cities or Dells. Millennials will soon want the security of a well paying job, no long commutes and their own homes.

