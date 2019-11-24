ROGER L. WHITE
Chair, REAP Committee
CEDAR FALLS --- Iowa’s most successful natural resources program is Resource Enhancement and Protection or REAP established in 1989. The reason for success is that REAP has so much ordinary Iowan involvement. From the citizen committee in every county to the biennial REAP assemblies to the statewide REAP Congress, ordinary folks are involved throughout the process.
You have free articles remaining.
The next opportunity for citizen participation from Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Butler, Grundy and Chickasaw counties is the regional REAP Assembly on Dec. 4 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Hartman Reserve Nature Center, 657 Reserve Drive, Cedar Falls. There will be information on recent REAP projects, general information about the program, an opportunity for attendees to give input about REAP’s future and election of delegates and alternates to represent this region at January REAP Congress.
In the Cedar Valley, REAP projects benefited from nearly $8 million in grants. State funds are leveraged 2 or 3 times through private funds and outside grants to have maximum impact for local communities.
If you have an interest in parks, trails and open spaces; wildlife; soil and water conservation; historical preservation; conservation education and roadside beautification, join us on Wednesday, December 4th at Hartman Reserve.
