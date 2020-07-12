Letter: Reaganonimics

Reaganomics

WATERLOO -- In the 1980s, the crack cocaine epidemic swept the scene. The government selected and influenced African Americans within impoverished areas to redistribute the new formula to low-level dealers, who tore down entire generations and set us back years. Dealers became pawns who were positioned in low-income areas to handicap our own people, forming what we call systematic genocide. It created what we now call social distancing. White America created no-fly zones, which were privileged suburban areas not accessible to African Americans. This systematic structure made it legal to make us slaves again, using mass incarceration that tossed drug dealers, who were mainly African Americans, in the system. Back then, social distancing was in the form of segregation, making the formality of today economically distant as a whole.