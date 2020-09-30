Letter: Reading rainbow

CATHY YOUNG

WATERLOO -- Cedar Valley residents have a wonderful opportunity to learn and grow by participating in an October community-wide effort to read "How to be an Antiracist" by best-selling author Ibram Kendi. We’re hopeful our study will create a common vocabulary to discuss equality and justice. We also hope this effort will change hearts, lives, relationships, and systems for the better.

Small groups, most of which will meet via Zoom or similar platform, are forming now to discuss the book weekly. People can register their small group (not to exceed 20 people) or as individuals by calling 273-2567, emailing diversity@ uni.edu, or going to www.facebook.com/commonread.atuni.5.

Panels of local leaders in the fields of education, law enforcement, religion, business and politics/community will be featured from 6:30-7 p.m. every Thursday in October on Facebook Live. Small groups can meet after those or whatever time works best for the participants.

I encourage you to take the time to participate in this effort to make the Cedar Valley a more equitable and enjoyable place for all of us to live.

