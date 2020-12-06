LETTER: Read the book

ROGER SMITH
WATERLOO — From the publisher’s blurb on the dust jacket of the 2019 book, “Unfreedom of the Press,” by Mark R. Levine.
The author provides a groundbreaking and enlightening book that reveals how the great tradition of the American free press has degenerated into a standard profession that has squandered the faith and trust of the American public. He details the self-censorship, group think, bias by omission, and passing off opinion, propaganda, pseudo-events, and outright lies as news. It was only at the start of the progressive era and the 20th century that the supposed objectivity of the press first surfaced, leaving us where we are today. Press overwhelmingly aligned with a political ideology but hypocritically engaged in a massive untruth as to its real nature.
This is not simply another book about the press, but a searing critique of a once proud and respected profession and a fascinating exploration of where we must go from here.
If you care about truth and the future of our republic, please read this compelling book.
