LETTER: Read the book

The author provides a groundbreaking and enlightening book that reveals how the great tradition of the American free press has degenerated into a standard profession that has squandered the faith and trust of the American public. He details the self-censorship, group think, bias by omission, and passing off opinion, propaganda, pseudo-events, and outright lies as news. It was only at the start of the progressive era and the 20th century that the supposed objectivity of the press first surfaced, leaving us where we are today. Press overwhelmingly aligned with a political ideology but hypocritically engaged in a massive untruth as to its real nature.