Letter: Re-elect Williams

Re-elect Williams

MICHAEL DARGAN

CEDAR FALLLS -- Dave Williams, IA-H60, has the experience, skills, and abilities to lead Cedar Falls forward. A highly trained engineer and successful businessman, Rep. Williams knows that thoughtful preparation today leads to a successful tomorrow.

Williams’ technical expertise and business acumen have resulted in his appointment to the governor’s STEM Advisory Council. Williams knows his stuff and works effectively across party lines. A positive approach leads to positive outcomes: When Dave speaks, people on both sides of the aisle listen!

Williams’ skills and experience have been welcome additions to the Legislature’s Commerce and Transportation committees. Iowans know that expanding broadband service will keep us competitive as the world becomes more dependent upon the internet. As chair of the Cedar Falls Utilities board, his foresight was critical in establishing Cedar Falls as one of the best-connected cities in the nation. As a state representative, Williams can do for Iowa what he’s done for Cedar Falls.

Now more than ever, Iowans need effective leadership. Dave Williams’ history shows that he’s the guy with the education, skills, experience, and record of success to lead us into a better tomorrow. Please join me in casting your vote for Dave Williams, IA-H60, on Nov. 3!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0