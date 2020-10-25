Letter: Re-elect Williams

Re-elect Williams

WATERLOO -- Tom Vilsack, former Iowa governor and U.S. secretary of agriculture, says House District 60 Rep. Dave illiams is "a different kind of politician who is willing to work across the aisle to get things done because he's tired of divisiveness." Williams enjoys working across the aisle with the spirit of being fiscally responsible while responding to the needs of the Cedar Valley. Rep. Williams' public service record is quite impressive; he's a pragmatic public servant and statesman. Williams told me he is worried about the toll the COVID-19 pandemic will take on students, teachers and support staff and how Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to use federal funding from the CARES Act earmarked for public schools. We need smart and experienced legislators -- like Williams -- to be at Iowa's Capitol working on our behalf and safeguarding our $784 million rainy-day fund. Williams is a smart business person, empathetic, a good listener and a proven problem solver -- traits missing in too many of today's politicians and candidates for office!