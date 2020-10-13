Letter: Re-elect Trump

WATERLOO -- This will be the most important election. Your taxes will be raised under Joe Biden, chaos and rioting will continue, Medicare for all including illegals. This could cost over $60 trillion. There are those who think that President Trump didn't inform the public soon enough about COVID-19. President Trump banned travel from China. Joe Biden was against that ban, a million people would of been in charge. Pelosi thinks the virus was serious, she was in Chinatown in San Francisco telling people to come down to Chinatown. When President Trump went into Walter Reed Hospital the stock market went down and when he was released from the hospital the stock market went up. The economy has improved under Donald Trump. Do you really want to give all that up because you hate the president? It's not always greener on the other side, it could be worse. This election choose wisely.