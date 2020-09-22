LETTER: Re-elect Tony Thompson

BERNAL KOEHRSEN
IOWA FALLS -- I have known Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson since I was first hired as the chief of police of the city of Waterloo in 1990. Tony was a young deputy at that time, but he clearly stood out as a man who had a huge potential. I have closely followed his career and his accomplishments. He is well-deserving of re-election as sheriff of Black Hawk County.
He has served our state and our country in the Iowa National Guard where he rose to the rank of master sergeant (E-8). He is a true leader who readily accomplishes all the tasks that he under takes. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen his leadership rise to the fore, and he is a true inspiration to the citizens of Black Hawk County, working hard to keep them safe in these trying times.
He is a leader in the development of the consolidated Black Hawk County Emergency Communications Center that former Sheriff Mike Kubik and I established. Tony has taken this vital center and made it better and stronger.
I urge all voters to vote for Tony Thompson for re-election as the Black Hawk County Sheriff.
