Letter: Re-elect Joni Ernst
Letter: Re-elect Joni Ernst

Re-elect Joni Ernst

STEPHEN CROUSE

WATERLOO -- Joni Ernst keeps her word to support constitutional originalists when she supports Amy Coney Barrett. The unhinged left will not only attack Barrett’s faith and her family, they will attack the senators who support her. They will especially attack the female senators that support her. Amy is an outstanding legal scholar, with a track record of mentoring women; Amy’s decisions will follow the law. Amy Coney Barrett is a great choice and Joni Ernst is a great senator. Both deserve our support. Joni Ernst needs your vote.

