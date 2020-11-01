Letter: Re-elect Eric Giddens

Re-elect Giddens

MARGARET WHITING

WATERLOO -- I am responding to a letter to the editor by Gregory Cory on Oct. 25.

Cory says that I lambasted Harold Youngblut and that I either didn’t do my research, or I purposely gave misleading information.

I merely pointed out the fact that Black Hawk County will not have a proposed wind farm because Youngblut’s court cases have delayed the project so long that RPM Access pulled out.

My research includes talking with farmers near the proposed site, and speaking with Kevin Lehs, the RPM Access manager for this wind project. I also attended the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment meetings. In May this year, the Iowa Supreme Court reviewed Youngblut’s lawsuit, but didn’t take the case because the Iowa Supreme Court had already ruled against similar cases. It was sent to the appellate court.

I’m very worried about climate change. I feel that it is important to elect Iowa senators who will work for more renewable energy -- including wind energy.

Vote for Eric Giddens, a program manager at the Center for Energy and Environmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa, and a great Iowa senator.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0