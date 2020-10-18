Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Vote for Williams

LAURINDA YOUNG

CEDAR FALLS -- If there has ever been a time to increase access to affordable health care for Iowa's families, it is now. That's why we must re-elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House of Representatives in November. Williams voted to protect coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions, expand mental health services for kids and adults, prevent health insurance companies from raising premiums due to COVID-19, and protect Iowa workers from losing their health insurance during the pandemic.

Now, more than ever, we need expanded mental health resources for children and adults alike. As the virus takes its toll on everyone from teenagers to grandparents, we cannot lose sight of our goals to help those suffering from depression, anxiety and other mental illnesses that present their own threat to people's lives.

There is a lot we may disagree on, but mental health is an issue that affects us all. Re-elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House and let's continue to improve the health of all Iowans.

