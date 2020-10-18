Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Vote for Williams

WARREN GEORGE

WATERLOO -- Why should Dave Williams be re-elected to serve House District 60 the next two years? Because Dave will work across the aisle to represent ALL Iowans and continue to make life in the Cedar Valley better.

Dave is a listener who acts according to citizen input. He has no extreme agendas of his own, and has dependably and accurately represented House District 60 on public education, health care, Medicaid and workers' issues. Along with being a good listener, Dave has the ability to explain his position and understanding of an issue.

Dave’s past experience on CFU’s Board of Directors, the Cedar Falls School Board and as a John Deere engineer provides multiple, value-added dimensions to the Iowa Capitol committees on which he serves and as well as House floor discussions. He serves on the Agriculture, Appropriations, Commerce and Transportation committees, as well as the Education Appropriations subcommittee.

Dave won’t make a decision based on a label. He’ll identify the issue, understand all sides, then seek consensus. I hope you’ll join me in voting for Dave Williams to assure that the voice of House District 60 is strongly heard in the Iowa House of Representatives.

