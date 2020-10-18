Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Support Williams

BOB MORGAN

CEDAR FALLS -- I met Dave Williams during his 2018 campaign for the Iowa House, when his goal was to introduce himself by knocking on every voter's door in District 60. It was an impossible task for one man. But with help from volunteers like me, Dave accomplished it. And nobody worked harder, walked more streets, knocked on more doors, or talked to more voters than Dave himself.

He's the hardest-working person I've ever met. Once he got to the Legislature, he set out to learn how things worked and what he had to do to get things done for the people in his district. And, unlike his predecessor in office, Dave reported regularly on what he'd been doing, the votes he cast, the issues he'd addressed.

With Dave Williams in the House, I know I'm being represented by someone who'll do the work: He'll study and listen and learn about the issues, talk about them with us back home, and vote for what's best for District 60, for Iowa, and for our country.

I've already cast my vote for Dave Williams. He's the right person to have representing us in Des Moines.

