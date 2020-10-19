LETTER: Re-elect Dave Williams

I’ve lived in this community for 65 years. I’ve seen several governors from both parties and scores of state senators and representatives. I’ve agreed and disagreed with many of them. Again, on both sides.

The election of Dave Williams two years ago to represent Iowa House District 60, where I live, was a breath of fresh air. For too many years a political agenda in that office superseded my voice as a citizen and the voices of many others. Finally, with Dave Williams, a thoughtful, truly honest, human being, willing to listen to everyone, won the seat and renewed my confidence in leadership and problem solving.