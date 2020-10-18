Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Re-elect Dave Williams

DEE VANDEVENTER

What was it about Dave Williams that we liked when we he announced his candidacy last year? We recognized him as a good listener, a man of action with broad experience. Then there was his focus on issues, not labels, on lifelong learning and compassion for all, especially the neediest.

Dave’s first two years as Iowa House District 60 representative were filled with positives, even though he was a beginner and in spite of the fact he was part of the minority party. Dave worked hard on our behalf. As a freshman he wasn’t afraid to speak his mind, taking the floor to appeal for more Regent institution funding, more funding for UNI.

He serves on the appropriations, education, budget, transportation, and agriculture committees — crucial assignments for our community. Dave’s a champion for mental health issues, the environment and women’s right to choose. He’s about supporting small business, growing jobs and public-school education. He’ll fall on the sword to reverse the privatization of Medicare. And he’ll work across the aisle to get things done.

This is why we elected him. That’s why we need to re-elect this statesman.

