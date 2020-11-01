Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Re-elect Williams

DEAN DREYER

CEDAR FALLS -- If you are tired of politics and politicians who can’t find a middle ground, I encourage you to vote for Dave Williams for Iowa House District 60 on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Dave has an amazing ability to speak to people on both sides of the coin and find a solution that will create a win for all involved. He achieved this in his job at John Deere, as a member of the Cedar Falls School Board, and in his community initiatives. His work with the Cedar Falls Utility Board and the Cedar Falls telecommunication utility highlighted both his intelligence and his grasp of the importance of advancing technology in the Cedar Valley.

Dave took this experience to the 2020 Iowa Legislature as he worked with both Republicans and Democrats on rural broadband and electric utility regulation and on a unanimously approved Solar Bill. While he didn’t agree with many of the issues proposed by Republicans in the last hours of the 2020 session, he remains optimistic that a solution can always be found through compromise.

The time has come to forget radical opinions. Vote for Dave Williams for Iowa House.

