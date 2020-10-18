Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

WEA for Williams

REBECCA MOHORNE

WEA president

WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Education Association supports Dave Williams for re-election in House District 60.

He supports public and private education. He is a respected business manager at John Deere, civic-minded and a fiscally conservative, work across-the-aisle legislator who puts people before party.

While Ryan Howard, the Pepublican candidate for House District 60, is a decent person, he lists his favorite author as far-right academic theologian Wayne Grudem.

A review in the Politically Moderate Christian states Grudem has written about “his desire to abolish public schools." If he relied on his favorite author for public policy, it would not bode well for public schools in Waterloo, Cedar Falls or Hudson.

I urge you to vote for Dave Williams who will support all the schools in our area.

