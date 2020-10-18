Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

Re-elect Dave Williams

CEDAR FALLS -- Dave Williams is right when he says that education is the key to helping each generation see and take the opportunities their parents never had. I am the youngest of six children. My brothers started college in the middle of the Great Depression when our family had to struggle to pay $60 tuition per semester. However they were able to work and pay their way. I didn’t start college until 1953, but tuition was never more than $100 per semester and I graduated without any debt.