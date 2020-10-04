LETTER: Re-elect Dave Williams

Re-elect Williams

DARYL and JAN ANDERSEN

CEDAR FALLS -- If there has ever been a time to increase access to affordable health care for Iowa families it is now. That is why we must re-elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House of Representatives in November. Williams voted to protect coverage for Iowans with pre-existing conditions, expand mental health services for kids and adults, prevent health insurance companies from raising premiums due to COVID-19, and protect Iowa workers from losing their health insurance during the pandemic.

As the virus takes its toll on everyone from teenagers to grandparents, we cannot lose sight of our goals to help those suffering from anxiety, depression and other mental illnesses. Now more than ever, we need expanded mental health resources for adults and children alike.

There is a lot we may disagree on, but health care is an issue that affects us all. Re-elect Dave Williams to the Iowa House and let's continue to try and improve health care for all Iowans.

