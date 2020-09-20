LETTER: Re-elect Dave Williams

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Re-elect Williams

DORIS KELLEY

CEDAR FALLS -- As Cedar Falls Utilities former Marketing Manager and co-chair of the 1994 referendum to garner the second in the nation fiber-to-the-home network, I'm not surprised CFU was named by PCMag as having the fastest internet service in America. Rep. Dave Williams and Bill Applegate were the behind-the-scene brains and key decision makers to bring that broadband service to fruition.

Williams -- Chairman of CFU's Board of Trustees -- truly listened to the concerns of employees and patrons; the mark of a good leader. For 37 years Dave was an engineer, manager and problem-solver for John Deere's new products.

Williams -- one of Cedar Valley's Iowa House of Representatives -- is seeking re-election. As a former legislator, I am very proud of Dave for not only working across the aisle on legislation, working with both the Democrats and GOP caucus members, passing worthy bills in a fiscally responsible manner, but for killing bills that would cause harm to residents and business owners throughout Iowa.

Legislators rarely get any media press for killing bad legislation, but it's a hallmark of a good-to-great statesman who puts people before politics.

On or before Nov. 3, vote to re-elect Rep. Dave Williams to House District 60.

