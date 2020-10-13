Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

JAYME RENFRO
CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa is No. 1! Number one in structurally deficient bridges, that is. Twenty percent of Iowa’s bridges are deteriorating, making us the worst in the country. By far, actually. We have less than 1% of the nation’s population, but 10% of the nation’s deficient bridges. We also have the 11th worst road conditions in the country with 9% of our roads rated poor or worse. More than 200 of our community water systems struggle with high enough nitrate levels that the water is sometimes not safe to drink. The state is the second-largest contributor of nitrates to the Gulf in the Mississippi River Basin.
There is one engineer in the Iowa House. One. Dave Williams. His experience and support for science and engineering quickly give him unique technical expertise and credibility. This is the kind of working legislator we need. The state Legislature is a practical tool to help real people and solve real problems. And in Iowa the crumbling infrastructure is a real problem. We need more people like Dave Williams, people who not only believe in science, but who will use it to keep our water drinkable and our bridges from falling. We need to re-elect him.
