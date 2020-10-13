Letter: Re-elect Dave Williams

CEDAR FALLS -- Iowa is No. 1! Number one in structurally deficient bridges, that is. Twenty percent of Iowa’s bridges are deteriorating, making us the worst in the country. By far, actually. We have less than 1% of the nation’s population, but 10% of the nation’s deficient bridges. We also have the 11th worst road conditions in the country with 9% of our roads rated poor or worse. More than 200 of our community water systems struggle with high enough nitrate levels that the water is sometimes not safe to drink. The state is the second-largest contributor of nitrates to the Gulf in the Mississippi River Basin.