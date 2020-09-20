LETTER: Re-elect Dave Williams (copy)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks, Dave Williams

SUSAN DUFEL

HUDSON -- Thank you, Dave Williams.

With all the remote learning due to COVID, business Zoom meetings with colleagues, video connections with family, can you imagine what a pickle we’d be in without CFU’s high-speed internet?

Dave Williams, while serving on the Cedar Falls Utility Board, created the Cedar Falls Telecommunications Utility, which was one of the first of only 10 municipal systems in the United States. Our community, thanks to Dave’s vision and leadership, benefits from the best internet service provider in the country!

Dave knows how to get things done. As our Iowa House District 60 representative he knows how to reach across the aisle to find solutions to the problems we face. We need more people like Dave in Des Moines. He gets what good government is all about. He’s a true leader with solid character who is called to serving. We need to re-elect Dave Williams.

