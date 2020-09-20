LETTER: Random thoughts

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Random thoughts

ROGER SMITH

WATERLOO -- Random thoughts for the edification of Marxists, Democrats, and other on the left to ponder:

“If freedom of your speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter,” George Washington.

“The framers of the Constitution knew human nature as well as we do. They too had lived in dangerous days; they too knew the suffocating influence of orthodoxy and standardized thought. They weighed the compulsion for restrained speech and thought against the abuses of liberty. They chose liberty,” William O. Douglas.

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech,” Benjamin Franklin.

“I believe there are more instances of the abridgment of the freedom of the people by gradual and silent encroachments of those in power than by violent and sudden assumptions,” James Madison.

“This is slavery, not to speak one’s thought,” Euripides.

“Proclaim the truth and do not be silent thought fear,” St. Catherine of Siena.

The Bill of Rights.

