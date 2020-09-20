LETTER: Racism, a definition

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ALAN ORR

CEDAR FALLS -- The take-away from Dennis Clayson’s opinion column in Sunday’s (Sept. 6) Courier is the term "racist" is definitionally meaningless and useful only in a pejorative context.

A beneficial definition of racist is the one proffered by Ibram X. Kendi in his No. 1 best-selling 2019 book, "How To Be An Antiracist." A racist is one who is supporting a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expressing a racist idea.

Clayson’s suggestion is to “look into your own mind and soul and decide for yourself” if you are racist. This could mislead you to conclude “I’m not a racist.” Perhaps all of us should base that self exam in regard to current policies in America that govern inequality between racial groups or reinforce inequities between racial groups based on ideas of superior/inferior characteristics.

Although Clayson says “Most people have an internal compass,” one should strive to look beyond the initial assessment just in case that internal compass is subconsciously being driven by a magnetic force of historical white-driven racist policies.

Kendi’s distinct definition of racist is both a meaningful and a useful directive aimed at changing how we perceive ourselves and each other.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0