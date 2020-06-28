Letter: Racial issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RUSSELL BELL

LAS CRUCES, N.M. -- In 1968 I was a junior at East Waterloo High School. Then Waterloo was in the top 50 most segregated cities in America. In 2018 Waterloo was number one as the worst city in America for Black people.

Oh, how you have regressed and no one wants to talk about it. Unemployment for whites was 3 percent and 25 percent for Blacks before the COVID-19 pandemic. What is it now? How many people of color have COVID-19 in Waterloo compared to white people in Waterloo/Cedar Falls area?

It's not the fault of the Black citizens of Waterloo that racism is so deeply ingrained into Waterloo white residents. Shame on the Waterloo Courier for never addressing this issue.

