Letter: Quick response

DEREK EAGLES
CEDAR FALLS -- Thanks to Black Hawk County Sheriff’s staff. While away from our rural home one night recently, I received an alert from the security camera. A quick review of the cloud-stored video with my phone app showed a person approaching the house and attempting a break-in, but abruptly driving away.
I immediately called the sheriff’s office to report the incident. I was very impressed how quickly several deputies arrived and how thoroughly they inspected the house and gathered evidence. One of them called me to report there had not been a forced entry.
I sent the stored video to the deputy who contacted me to aid in the investigation. I want to publicly thank these deputies whose professional service help protect our property and keep us safe.
