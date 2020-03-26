Letter: Quick response

DEREK EAGLES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- Thanks to Black Hawk County Sheriff’s staff. While away from our rural home one night recently, I received an alert from the security camera. A quick review of the cloud-stored video with my phone app showed a person approaching the house and attempting a break-in, but abruptly driving away.

I immediately called the sheriff’s office to report the incident. I was very impressed how quickly several deputies arrived and how thoroughly they inspected the house and gathered evidence. One of them called me to report there had not been a forced entry.

I sent the stored video to the deputy who contacted me to aid in the investigation. I want to publicly thank these deputies whose professional service help protect our property and keep us safe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0