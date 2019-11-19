{{featured_button_text}}

CAROL ROBINSON

WATERLOO --- Does a competitor have to be an opponent? Do only Democrats have freedom of speech? Is it par for the course to eavesdrop? Is privacy a big sham, worthwhile only when evil is happening? Do privacy and transparency fight? Do they need to get along? Which is most beneficial?

Also Is the world international? Are we with God? Is God with us? Will you vote for Trump? What is symbiosis?

